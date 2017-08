Aug 14 (Reuters) - Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd:

* Netshoes Limited reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 sales BRL 461.3 million versus I/B/E/S view BRL 475.5 million

* Qtrly ‍GMV R$630.7 ​million versus R$500.1 million

* Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd qtrly loss per share $‍0.45​