July 18 (Reuters) - Netsol Technologies Inc:

* Netsol Technologies announces stock repurchase program

* Netsol Technologies - ‍approved a stock repurchase program authorizes repurchases of up to 500,000 to 1 million shares of its common stock over next 5 months​

* Netsol Technologies Inc - ‍Netsol expects to fund repurchase with its existing cash balance including cash generated from operations​