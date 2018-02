Feb 13 (Reuters) - Netsol Technologies Inc:

* NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 REVENUE $14.4 MILLION VERSUS $15.9 MILLION

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES - QUARTERLY COST SAVINGS OF $2.1 MILLION DIRECTLY TIED TO RECENT COST RATIONALIZATION INITIATIVES, BRINGING TOTAL SAVINGS TO $4.4 MILLION

* SEES ANTICIPATED COST REDUCTION OF MORE THAN $6.0 MILLION THROUGH FISCAL 2018

* QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA $0.19 PER DILUTED SHARE