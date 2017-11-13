FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neuralstem Q3 loss per share $0.01
2017年11月13日 / 下午12点49分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Neuralstem Q3 loss per share $0.01

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Neuralstem Inc

* Neuralstem reports third quarter 2017 fiscal results and provides clinical and business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Neuralstem - ‍expect to provide detailed update on corporate strategy after post-phase 2 meeting with fda in h1 2018​

* Neuralstem Inc - ‍ recent financing further extended co’s cash runway to sufficiently support continued research on NSI-189 and to support operations​

* Neuralstem Inc - ‍plans to meet with U.S. Food and Drug Administration in first half of 2018 to discuss clinical development path for NSI-189​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

