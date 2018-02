Feb 13 (Reuters) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc:

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES INVESTOR UPDATE FOR 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 REVENUE $94.5 MILLION

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES- REVENUE MILESTONES UNDER ABBVIE AGREEMENT FOR 2018 EXPECTED TO BE $40 MILLION CONTINGENT ON FDA APPROVAL OF ELAGOLIX FOR ENDOMETRIOSIS

* ‍ONGOING OPERATING EXPENSES FOR 2018 SHOULD APPROXIMATE $365 MILLION TO $395 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: