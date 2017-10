Oct 20 (Reuters) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc

* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc - ‍on Oct. 18, David-Alexander C. Gros resigned as president, COO and interim CFO of co, effective as of Oct. 19 - SEC filing

* Neurocrine Biosciences Inc - ‍in connection with resignation of Gros, effective Oct. 19, Kevin C. Gorman​ was appointed as company's interim CFO