BRIEF-Neurotech announces positive Phase 2 results in NT-501 (CNTF)

June 20 (Reuters) - Neurotech International Ltd

* Neurotech announces positive phase 2 results in nt-501 (cntf) for macular telangiectasia

* Neurotech international ltd - nt-501 was generally well tolerated, consistent with previous studies of nt-501 in retinitis pigmentosa and dry amd

* Neurotech international - majority of adverse events were related to surgical procedure; all cases surgery-related events were resolved within 3 months

* Neurotech international ltd - no participants had implant removed during course of study

* Neurotech international ltd - planning to initiate phase 3 program by end of the year