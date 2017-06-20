FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Neurotech announces positive Phase 2 results in NT-501 (CNTF)
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月20日 / 下午1点40分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Neurotech announces positive Phase 2 results in NT-501 (CNTF)

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - Neurotech International Ltd

* Neurotech announces positive phase 2 results in nt-501 (cntf) for macular telangiectasia

* Neurotech international ltd - nt-501 was generally well tolerated, consistent with previous studies of nt-501 in retinitis pigmentosa and dry amd

* Neurotech international - majority of adverse events were related to surgical procedure; all cases surgery-related events were resolved within 3 months

* Neurotech international ltd - no participants had implant removed during course of study

* Neurotech international ltd - planning to initiate phase 3 program by end of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below