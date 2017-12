Dec 18 (Reuters) - Neurotrope Inc:

* NEUROTROPE APPOINTS CHARLES S. RYAN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* NEUROTROPE INC - ‍ APPOINTMENT OF CHARLES RYAN FOLLOWS RESIGNATION OF SUSANNE WILKE, PHD, AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR​

* NEUROTROPE INC - RYAN BECOMES A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND WILL ASSUME HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 15, 2018