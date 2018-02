BRIEF-NeutriSci And Lexaria Bioscience Enter Global Licensing Agreement

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Lexaria Bioscience Corp:

* NEUTRISCI AND LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE ENTER GLOBAL LICENSING AGREEMENT

* NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC - ‍CO, LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE REVISED THEIR JV AGREEMENT SUCH THAT CO NOW OWNS 100 PERCENT OF AMBARII TRADE CORPORATION​

* NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL - NEUTRISCI WILL CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT AND SALES OF CO‘S PROPRIETARY SUBLINGUAL MOUTH-MELT CONSUMER PRODUCTS

* NEUTRISCI - LEXARIA HAS GRANTED TO NEUTRISCI, AN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR MANUFACTURING, SALE OF CBD BASED PRODUCTS​