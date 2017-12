Dec 22 (Reuters) - Nevada Copper Corp:

* NEVADA COPPER ANNOUNCES $378 MILLION TRANSFORMATIONAL BUSINESS RECAPITALIZATION AND PROJECT FINANCING FOR PUMPKIN HOLLOW

* NEVADA COPPER CORP - HAS ENTERED INTO ARRANGEMENTS FOR A $378 MILLION CONSTRUCTION FINANCING AND RECAPITALIZATION PACKAGE

* NEVADA COPPER CORP - WITH FINANCING PACKAGE, TOTAL COMPANY DEBT REDUCED BY 55% TO $80 MILLION OF FLEXIBLE SENIOR DEBT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)