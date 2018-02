Feb 13 (Reuters) - Nevada Copper Corp:

* NEVADA COPPER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF PRESIDENT & CEO

* NEVADA COPPER CORP - GIULIO T. BONIFACIO IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS PRESIDENT & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 15, 2018

* NEVADA COPPER CORP - ‍BONIFACIO WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* NEVADA COPPER - ‍BOARD COMMENCED INTERNATIONAL SEARCH PROCESS FOR A NEW PRESIDENT & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND HAS RETAINED KORN FERRY INTERNATIONAL​