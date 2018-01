BRIEF-Nevada Sunrise Gold Executed Amended Non-Binding LoI With Emgold Mining Corp

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Emgold Mining Corp:

* NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD - ANNOUNCE THAT IT HAS EXECUTED AN AMENDED NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT DATED DECEMBER 27, 2017 WITH EMGOLD MINING CORPORATION

* NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD CORP - AMENDED LOI REPLACES PRIOR NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT DATED JULY 17, 2017 WITH EMGOLD

* NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD - AMENDED LOI ALSO PROVIDES FOR ACQUISITION BY EMGOLD OF AN IMMEDIATE 51% INTEREST IN GOLDEN ARROW GOLD-SILVER PROPERTY IN NEVADA