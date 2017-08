June 15 (Reuters) - Nevado Resources Corp:

* Nevado announces resignation of 3 board members

* Nevado Resources Corp - Jonathan Lafontaine resigns as president and chief executive officer as well as director

* Nevado Resources Corp - Philippe Cloutier resigns as chairman

* Nevado Resources Corp - Sylvain Laberge will assume role of interim president and CEO