BRIEF-Nevsun Q2 ‍revenue $66.1 million

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nevsun Resources Ltd:

* Nevsun announces Q2 financial results, strategic update and annual reserves

* Nevsun Resources Ltd qtrly ‍net loss $70.2 million versus net income $2.9 million in Q1 2017​

* Nevsun Resources Ltd sees ‍2017 capital investment of $104 million​

* Nevsun Resources Ltd sees 20 million pounds to 30 million pounds of copper​ production in 2017

* Nevsun Resources Ltd sees 190 million pounds to 210 million pounds of zinc​ production in 2017

* Nevsun Resources Ltd sees ‍copper cash cost $1.55 to $1.75 per payable pound sold for 2017​

* Nevsun Resources Ltd sees ‍zinc cash cost $0.70 to $0.90 per payable pound sold for 2017​

* Nevsun Resources Ltd - qtrly ‍revenue $ 66.1 million versus $71.6 million in Q1