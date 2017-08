BRIEF-Nevsun reports increased copper production in Bisha Q2 operating results

July 13 (Reuters) - Nevsun Resources Ltd:

* Nevsun reports increased copper production in Bisha Q2 operating results

* Nevsun Resources Ltd - produced 5.7 million pounds of copper in copper concentrate at Bisha during Q2 2017

* Nevsun Resources Ltd- ‍Bisha produced approximately 43.0 million pounds of zinc during Q2 2017​

* Nevsun resources- amended Q1 2017 production statistics to reclassify previously reported bulk concentrate production to copper concentrate for Bisha​

* Nevsun Resources Ltd - produced 43.0 million pounds of zinc in zinc concentrate at Bisha during Q2 2017