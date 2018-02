BRIEF-New Dimension Upsizes Previously Announced Private Placement

Feb 26 (Reuters) - New Dimension Resources Ltd:

* NEW DIMENSION UPSIZES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* NEW DIMENSION RESOURCES - ‍INCREASED SIZE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$3.8 MILLION

* NEW DIMENSION RESOURCES -PRIOR TO CLOSING,TO CONSOLIDATE COMMON SHARES ON BASIS OF 1 POST-CONSOLIDATED SHARE FOR EVERY 2.5 PRE-CONSOLIDATION SHARES​

* NEW DIMENSION RESOURCES - ‍ANTICIPATED THAT INSIDERS OF CO TO ALSO PARTICIPATE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT ON SAME TERMS AS ARM'S LENGTH SUBSCRIBERS​