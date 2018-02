Feb 16 (Reuters) - New Energy Solar Ltd:

* BUYS 49 PERCENT STAKE IN BOULDER SOLAR I FACILITY IN NEVADA, FROM SUNPOWER CORP

* ‍NEW ENERGY SOLAR WILL FUND ACQUISITION WITH US$55 MLN FROM CASH RESERVES

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A FIVE-YEAR AVERAGE GROSS YIELD OF ABOUT 6.6 PERCENT PER ANNUM​​