FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-New Gold provides rainy river development update
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月27日 / 中午12点24分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-New Gold provides rainy river development update

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - New Gold Inc:

* New Gold provides rainy river development update; project schedule and cost remain in line with January 2017 plan

* Says both project schedule and capital cost estimate remain in line with new gold's updated plan announced in late January 2017

* New Gold Inc - continues to target first gold production in September 2017

* New Gold Inc - estimated development capital cost from beginning of this year to targeted November 2017 commercial production remains $515 million

* Says project spending at rainy river during Q2 is expected to be approximately $170 million

* Says remaining capital cost to targeted November commercial production is estimated to be approximately $220 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below