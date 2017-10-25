FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New Gold Q3 EPS $0.05
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
2017年10月25日

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - New Gold Inc:

* New Gold announces 2017 third quarter results; Rainy River mine achieves commercial production ahead of schedule

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍gold production of 82,027 ounces and copper production of 26.0 million pounds, including Peak Mines​​

* Says ‍reiterates guidance for full-year gold production of 380,000 to 430,000 ounces, including Peak Mines​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

