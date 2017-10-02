FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-New Home Company says entered into a modification to its amended & restated credit agreement, dated as of May 10, 2016
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 晚上8点52分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-New Home Company says entered into a modification to its amended & restated credit agreement, dated as of May 10, 2016

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - New Home Company Inc

* New Home Company Inc - on September 27, 2017, co entered into a modification to its amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of May 10, 2016

* New Home Company Inc - modification extends maturity date of the revolving credit facility to September 1, 2020‍​

* New Home Company Inc - ‍modification decreases total commitments under facility from $260 million to $200 million and increase option from $350 million to $300 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2hHCJFw) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below