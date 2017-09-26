FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-New Huadu Supercenter in deal with Alibaba's unit, share trade to resume
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月26日 / 中午11点30分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-New Huadu Supercenter in deal with Alibaba's unit, share trade to resume

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - New Huadu Supercenter Co Ltd

* Says it signs framework agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s information technology subsidiary

* Says it and Alibaba’s subsidiary plan to set up network technology joint venture with registered capital at 200 million yuan ($30.18 million)

* Says share trade to resume on Sept 27

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2hwIty7; bit.ly/2y5Jacq; bit.ly/2you3ak

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6275 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below