Nov 2 (Reuters) - New Jersey Resources Corp

* New Jersey Resources announces acquisition of Pennsylvania pipeline from Talen Generation

* New Jersey Resources - deal for ‍ an estimated $166 million, plus additional contingent payments of up to $23 million based on certain specified conditions​

* New Jersey Resources Corp - ‍ entered agreement to purchase all of Talen Generation’s membership interests in interstate energy company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: