Nov 21 (Reuters) - New Jersey Resources Corp:

* Q4 loss per share $0.42

* New Jersey Resources Corp qtrly total operating revenues $536.5 million versus $469.2 million ‍​

* New Jersey Resources Corp - sees fiscal 2018 NFE guidance of $1.75 to $1.85 per share