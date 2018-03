BRIEF-New Media To Acquire Austin American-Statesman For $47.5 Mln

March 6 (Reuters) - New Media Investment Group Inc:

* NEW MEDIA ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN FOR $47.5 MILLION

* NEW MEDIA ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE AUSTIN AMERICAN-STATESMAN FOR $47.5 MILLION

* NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC - TRANSACTION WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET

* NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC - DEAL ‍WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO FREE CASH FLOW​

* NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC - TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO FREE CASH FLOW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: