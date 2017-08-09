BRIEF-New Media to acquire Morris Publishing Group assets for $120 million

1 分钟阅读
Aug 9 (Reuters) - New Media Investment Group Inc
* New Media announces agreement to acquire Morris Publishing Group assets for $120.0 million
* New Media Investment Group - Acquiring many of Morris portfolio of U.S.-based newspaper assets located across Georgia, Florida, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, and Alaska
* New Media Investment Group Inc - Expect deal to be highly accretive to free cash flow with net synergies of $10-15 million
* New Media Investment Group Inc - Deal will be funded with cash on balance sheet
* New Media Investment Group - Deal includes Morris's main street digital group, substantially weekly, niche print products, related websites, digital operations
* New Media Investment Group Inc - Is acquiring 79 publications including all eleven dailies under the Morris portfolio of U.S.-based newspaper assets