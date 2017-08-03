BRIEF-New Relic Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30

Aug 3 (Reuters) - New Relic Inc

* New Relic announces first quarter of fiscal year 2018 results

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $80.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New Relic Inc sees Q2 2018 ‍revenue between $81.8 million and $83.3 million​

* New Relic Inc sees ‍Q2 2018 non-GAAP loss from operations of between $5.0 million and $6.0 million​

* New Relic Inc sees ‍Q2 2018 non-GAAP net loss per share of between $0.09 and $0.11​

* New Relic Inc sees FY2018 ‍revenue between $344.0 million and $348.0 million​

* New Relic Inc sees ‍non-GAAP loss from operations of between $14.0 million and $17.0 million​

* New Relic Inc sees ‍non-GAAP net loss per share of between $0.23 and $0.28​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: