BRIEF-New Relic Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30

Aug 3 (Reuters) - New Relic Inc
* New Relic announces first quarter of fiscal year 2018 results
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.30
* Q1 revenue $80.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* New Relic Inc sees Q2 2018 revenue between $81.8 million and $83.3 million
* New Relic Inc sees Q2 2018 non-GAAP loss from operations of between $5.0 million and $6.0 million
* New Relic Inc sees Q2 2018 non-GAAP net loss per share of between $0.09 and $0.11
* New Relic Inc sees FY2018 revenue between $344.0 million and $348.0 million
* New Relic Inc sees non-GAAP loss from operations of between $14.0 million and $17.0 million
* New Relic Inc sees non-GAAP loss from operations of between $14.0 million and $17.0 million

* New Relic Inc sees non-GAAP net loss per share of between $0.23 and $0.28