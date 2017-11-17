FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New Residential Investment says co, 3 units, Deutsche Bank National Trust, others amended series 2015-VF1 indenture supplement
2017年11月17日 / 晚上9点51分 / 更新于 3 小时前

BRIEF-New Residential Investment says co, 3 units, Deutsche Bank National Trust, others amended series 2015-VF1 indenture supplement

1 分钟阅读

Nov 17 (Reuters) - New Residential Investment Corp

* New Residential Investment says ‍on Nov 15, co, 3 units, Deutsche Bank National Trust, others amended series 2015-VF1 indenture supplement - SEC Filing

* New Residential Investment Corp - the series 2015-VF1 indenture supplement is related to the series 2015-VF1 notes​

* New Residential Investment - ‍series 2015-VF1 indenture supplement was amended to extend revolving period for variable funding notes to march 23, 2018​

* New Residential Investment - ‍series 2015-VF1 indenture supplement was amended to reduce maximum principal balance of series 2015-VF1 notes to $425 million Source text: (bit.ly/2hAB7Km) Further company coverage:

