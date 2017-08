BRIEF-New Senior Investment Group Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.27

Aug 3 (Reuters) - New Senior Investment Group Inc

* New Senior announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.27

* New Senior Investment Group Inc qtrly ‍total noi decreased 4.0% to $55.6 million compared to $57.9 million for 2q 2016​

* Qtrly normalized funds from operations $0.29 per diluted share

* New Senior Investment Group Inc qtrly ‍ normalized funds available for distribution of $20.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share​

* New Senior Investment Group Inc qtrly ‍same store cash noi increased 4.3% to $23.7 million compared to $22.8 million for 2q 2016​

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: