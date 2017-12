Dec 28 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp Inc:

* NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES BENEFITS FROM ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP INC - IN ADDITION, CO EXPECTS AN EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF AROUND 27 PERCENT DURING FULL-YEAR 2018

* NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP - EXPECTS TO RECORD AFTER-TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $25 MILLION DURING Q4 OF 2017