BRIEF-New York & Company, Inc. Announces Q3 Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.01

Nov 29 (Reuters) - New York & Company Inc:

* NEW YORK & COMPANY, INC. ANNOUNCES 2017 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND INTRODUCES Q4 GUIDANCE

* Q3 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q3 SALES ROSE 0.1 PERCENT TO $214.2 MILLION

* QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.2%

* - ‍TOTAL QUARTER-END INVENTORY INCREASED 1.4%, AS COMPARED TO END OF LAST YEAR‘S Q3​

* - ‍TOTAL INVENTORY AT END OF Q4 IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN MID SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE OVER PRIOR YEAR Q4​

* SEES ‍ FOR Q4 NET SALES TO BE UP BY A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE REFLECTING POSITIVE COMPARABLE STORE SALES​

* - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR Q4 OF FISCAL YEAR 2017 ARE PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.0 MILLION AND $6.0 MILLION

* - COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP IN LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE​ FOR ‍Q4 2017

- ‍TOTAL INVENTORY AT END OF Q4 IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN MID SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE OVER PRIOR YEAR Q4​