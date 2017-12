Dec 12 (Reuters) - New York Reit Inc:

* NEW YORK REIT SAYS ON DEC 6, CO & NEW YORK RECOVERY OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 20, 2016 - SEC FILING

* NEW YORK REIT - EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF LOAN WAS CHANGED FROM DEC 20, 2018 TO SEPT 20, 2018, WITH INTEREST RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 3.50%