BRIEF-New York REIT to sell its 50 Varick Street office

Aug 8 (Reuters) - New York Reit Inc

* New York REIT Inc - deal for ‍a gross sales price of $135.0 million​

* New York REIT Inc - ‍New York REIT announces sale of 50 Varick Street property​

* New York REIT Inc - ‍in connection with sale, company paid down $78.1 million of debt as required under loan​

* New York REIT Inc - ‍after satisfaction of debt, pro-rations and closing costs company received net proceeds of approximately $49.1 million​

* New York REIT Inc - ‍property was part of collateral for company's $760 million cross collateralized and secured loan​