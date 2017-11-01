BRIEF-New York Times Co reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.20 from continuing operations

Nov 1 (Reuters) - New York Times Co

* The New York Times Company reports 2017 third-quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* New York Times co qtrly total revenue $‍385.6 million, up 6.1 percent

* New York Times - Q3 results included $30.1 million gain from joint ventures related to sale of remaining assets of Madison Paper Industries

* New York Times Co- total subscription revenues in Q4 of 2017 are expected to increase in high-teens compared to Q4 of 2016​

* New York Times Co- ‍total advertising revenues in Q4 of 2017 are expected to decrease in high single-digits compared with Q4 of 2016​

* New York Times - ‍paid digital-only subscriptions totaled about 2.49 million at Q3-end, net increase of 154,000 subscriptions versus Q2​-end

* New York Times Co - qtrly subscription revenue $246.6 million versus $217.1 million ‍​

* New York Times Co - qtrly advertising revenue $113.6 million versus $124.9 mln‍​

* New York Times Co - sees ‍2017 capital expenditures on a pre-tax basis $90 million to $95 million​

* New York Times - ‍excluding impact of additional week, total subscription revenue in Q4 expected to increase about 10 percent compared to Q4 of 2016​

* New York Times - ‍excluding impact of additional week, total advertising revenue in Q4 expected to decrease in low double-digits compared with Q4 of 2016​

* New York Times - ‍excluding impact of additional week, total advertising revenue in Q4 expected to decrease in low double-digits compared with Q4 of 2016​