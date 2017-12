Dec 19 (Reuters) - Trek Mining Inc:

* NEWCASTLE GOLD AND ANFIELD GOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH TREK MINING TO CREATE EQUINOX GOLD

* TREK MINING INC - TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED BY 93.3% OF VOTES CAST BY NEWCASTLE SHAREHOLDERS

* TREK MINING INC - TRANSACTION WAS ALSO APPROVED BY 99.9% OF VOTES CAST BY ANFIELD SHAREHOLDERS