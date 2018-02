Feb 26 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd:

* TO INVEST US$250 MILLION TO ACQUIRE A TOTAL OF 57.7 MILLION COMMON SHARES IN LUNDIN GOLD AT CAD$5.50 PER SHARE

* LUNDIN GOLD’S TOTAL EQUITY RAISING OF US$400 MLN TO BE APPLIED TO FUND THE DEVELOPMENT OF FRUTA DEL NORTE GOLD MINE IN ECUADOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: