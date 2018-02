Feb 22 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc:

* NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

* ADDITIONALLY, CO INTENDS TO NOMINATE JUDITH SPRIESER TO BOARD

* APPOINTED JAMES CRAIGIE AND DEBRA CREW AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD

* CRAIGIE IS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND EX. CEO OF CHURCH & DWIGHT

* DEBRA CREW IS EX. CEO OF REYNOLDS AMERICAN; JUDITH SPRIESER IS FOUNDER AND EX. CEO OF TRANSORA