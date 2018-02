Feb 9 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc:

* NEWELL BRANDS CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF STARBOARD VALUE’S DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS

* NEWELL BRANDS INC - ‍CONFIRMED THAT IT HAS RECEIVED NOTICE FROM STARBOARD VALUE AND OPPORTUNITY MASTER FUND LTD​

* NEWELL BRANDS - ‍RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE 10 CANDIDATES TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO NEWELL BRANDS BOARD AT 2018 MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: