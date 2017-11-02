FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Newell Brands Q3 earnings per share $0.48
2017年11月2日 / 上午10点50分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Newell Brands Q3 earnings per share $0.48

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc

* Newell Brands announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.86

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍announces $1 billion share repurchase authorization​

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.80 to $2.85

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1.5 to 2 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales $14.7 billion to $14.8 billion

* Qtrly ‍net sales declined 7.0 percent versus prior year to $3.7 billion​

* Newell Brands - ‍under updated repurchase plan, through end of 2020 co is authorized to expend up to $1.0 billion for repurchase of its outstanding shares​

* Q3 revenue view $3.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.00, revenue view $14.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

