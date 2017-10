Sept 26 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc

* Newell Brands to resume stock repurchase program

* Newell Brands Inc - is ahead of original schedule to deleverage co and is on track to achieve its leverage ratio target of 3.0 to 3.5 times in 2018​

* Newell Brands Inc - ‍under current authorization, effective through end of 2017, anout $256 million is available for repurchase of company's common shares​