BRIEF-Newfield Exploration Q2 earnings per share $0.49

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Newfield Exploration Co

* Newfield Exploration reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 revenue $402 million versus I/B/E/S view $424.7 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mid-Point for 2017 domestic guidance was raised to 149,600 BOEPD

* Newfield Exploration-‍total net production in Q2 was approximately 150,000 BOEPD, comprised of 44% oil, 18% natural gas liquids and 38% natural gas​

* Newfield Exploration - now estimates that year-over-year domestic production growth, adjusted for prior-year asset sales, will be approximately 8%

* Mid-Point estimate for 2017 total company production was reduced to approximately 153,600 BOEPD

* Newfield exploration-mid-point estimate for 2017 total co production was reduced to about 153,600 BOEPD from original guidance of 155,100 BOEPD