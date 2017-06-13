FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NewGrowth Corp announces partial call for redemption
2017年6月13日 / 下午3点51分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-NewGrowth Corp announces partial call for redemption

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - NewGrowth Corp:

* Called 64,625 Class B Preferred Shares, Series 3 for cash redemption on June 26, representing about 3.636% of outstanding preferred shares

* Redemption price for Class B Preferred Shares, Series 3 will be $32.07 per share

* To be redeemed on a pro rata basis, each holder of Preferred Shares of record on June 22, 2017 to have about 3.636% of theirs redeemed

* In addition, 78,125 Capital Shares and 78,125 Preferred Shares, currently outstanding, will be redeemed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

