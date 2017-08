July 28 (Reuters) - Newlink Genetics Corp:

* Q2 loss per share $0.57

* NewLink Genetics - ‍expect to end 2017 with approximately $75 million in cash and equivalents, which excludes any cash that may be received from financing​

* NewLink Genetics Corp - qtrly ‍total operating revenues $10.4 million versus $2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S