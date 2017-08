July 28 (Reuters) - NewLink Genetics Corp:

* Says on July 28, 2017, company announced that it has implemented a "significant" restructuring program - sec filing

* Objective of restructuring is to focus company's resources on development of indoximod and nlg802

* NewLink Genetics - restructuring includes elimination of spending for programs outside of indoximod, about 50 percent reduction in headcount to about 70