BRIEF-Newmark Group Sees IPO Of 30 Mln Shares Of Class A Common Stock Priced Between $19 And $22 Per Share

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Newmark Group Inc:

* NEWMARK GROUP INC SEES IPO OF 30.0 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN $19 AND $22 PER SHARE - SEC FILING​

* NEWMARK GROUP - ADDS PNC CAPITAL MARKETS LLC, MIZUHO SECURITIES, CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES AND KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS TO AMONG THE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* NEWMARK GROUP-ALSO ADDS SANDLER O'NEILL+ PARTNERS,RAYMOND JAMES,REGIONS SECURITIES,CASTLEOAK SECURITIES AND WEDBUSH SECURITIES TO UNDERWRITERS TO IPO