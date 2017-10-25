BRIEF-NewMarket Corp reports Q3 earnings per share of $5.04

Oct 25 (Reuters) - NewMarket Corp:
* NewMarket Corporation reports third quarter and first nine months 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $5.04
* NewMarket corp qtrly total revenue $ 548.4 million versus $516.1 million
* NewMarket corp - “have seen a decrease in operating profit margins during past two quarters and in nine month period as compared to last year”
* NewMarket corp - “continue to believe that fundamentals of industry as a whole remain unchanged” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: