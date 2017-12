BRIEF-Newmont Provides Updated 2018 And Longer-Term Outlook

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp:

* NEWMONT PROVIDES UPDATED 2018 AND LONGER-TERM OUTLOOK

* NEWMONT MINING CORP - GOLD PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN BETWEEN 4.9 AND 5.4 MILLION OUNCES IN 2019

* NEWMONT MINING CORP SAYS INCREASING ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO BETWEEN 4.9 MILLION AND 5.4 MILLION OUNCES FOR 2018

* NEWMONT MINING CORP - TOTAL CAPITAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED BETWEEN $900 MILLION AND $1,000 MILLION

* NEWMONT MINING CORP SAYS IMPROVING AISC GUIDANCE TO BETWEEN $965 PER OUNCE AND $1,025 PER OUNCE FOR 2018

* NEWMONT MINING CORP - SUSTAINING CAPITAL IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $600 AND $700 MILLION FOR 2019

* NEWMONT MINING CORP - SUSTAINING CAPITAL IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $550 MILLION AND $650 MILLION LONGER TERM THROUGH 2022

* NEWMONT - LONGER TERM GOLD PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO REMAIN STABLE BETWEEN 4.6 - 5.1 MILLION OUNCES/YEAR THROUGH 2022 EX. DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

* NEWMONT - ATTRIBUTABLE COPPER PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO REMAIN BETWEEN 40,000 AND 60,000 TONNES IN 2018 AND 2019

* NEWMONT MINING CORP SAYS GOLD COSTS APPLICABLE TO SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018 IS IMPROVED TO BETWEEN $700 PER OUNCE AND $750 PER OUNCE

* NEWMONT MINING - TOTAL CAPITAL GUIDANCE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $730 MILLION & $830 MILLION IN 2019 AND BETWEEN $580 MILLION & $680 MILLION LONGER TERM THROUGH 2022