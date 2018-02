BRIEF-News Corp Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.24

Feb 8 (Reuters) - News Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2018

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 3 PERCENT TO $2.18 BILLION

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* IN QUARTER, COMPANY RECORDED A CHARGE OF $174 MILLION RELATED TO RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES $702 MILLION VERSUS $748 MILLION

* IN QUARTER, “CIRCULATION AND SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES INCREASED 6%, PRIMARILY DUE TO A HEALTHY CONTRIBUTION FROM DOW JONES”

* QTRLY BOOK PUBLISHING REVENUES $469 MILLION VERSUS $466 MILLION

* QTRLY NEWS AND INFORMATION SERVICES REVENUES $1,298 MILLION VERSUS $1,303 MILLION