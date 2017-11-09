BRIEF-News Corp reports Q1 EPS of $0.12

Nov 9 (Reuters) - News Corp
* News corporation reports first quarter results for fiscal 2018
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.07
* Qtrly revenues of $2.06 billion, a 5% increase compared to $1.97 billion in prior year
* Qtrly advertising revenue $670 million versus $670 million
* Qtrly news and information services revenues $1,241 million versus $1,222 million
* Qtrly book publishing revenues $401 million versus $389 million
* Q1 revenue view $1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Have reason for optimism about future of premium media businesses, in light of profound changes agreed by Google in ranking of news content
* Continuing discussions with both Google and Facebook about further facilitating subscriptions and sharing of permissioned personal data
* Expect to close Telstra deal in first half of calendar year 2018
* Had $26 million positive impact from foreign currency fluctuations in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)