BRIEF-News Corp reports Q4 loss per share $0.74 from cont ops

Aug 10 (Reuters) - News Corp-

* News Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal 2017

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.11

* Q4 revenue $2.08 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.1 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.74 from continuing operations

* News Corp qtrly news and information services segment ebitda $103 million versus. $160 million last year

* News corp - qtrly news and information services revenue $1,281‍​ million versus $1,417 million

* News Corp - qtrly book publishing revenue $ ‍407​ million versus. $433 million last year