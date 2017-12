Dec 19 (Reuters) - Nexeo Solutions Inc:

* NEXEO SOLUTIONS REPRICES TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY

* NEXEO SOLUTIONS INC SAYS, THROUGH ITS UNITS, HAS ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO ITS TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY

* NEXEO SOLUTIONS - AMENDMENT WILL RESULT IN AN ESTIMATED $3.2 MILLION REDUCTION TO CO‘S ANNUAL CASH INTEREST EXPENSE FOR EACH OF NEXT 5 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: